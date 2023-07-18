Family Firm Inc. Has $349,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Family Firm Inc. reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,380,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,701,000 after acquiring an additional 24,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Marriott International by 6,107.8% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,356,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.69.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.66. 586,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.05. The firm has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.90 and a 52 week high of $194.37.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

