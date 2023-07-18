Family Firm Inc. Has $636,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000.

NYSEARCA IHE traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $176.23. 4,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,369. The company has a market cap of $370.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.23 and a 200-day moving average of $179.37. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $166.99 and a 12 month high of $193.32.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

