Family Firm Inc. Has $873,000 Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TAN stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $73.10. The company had a trading volume of 498,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,517. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average is $74.07. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $62.97 and a one year high of $91.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

