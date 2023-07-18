Family Firm Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Family Firm Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 707.4% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IXJ traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.50. 36,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,034. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.05. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $88.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

