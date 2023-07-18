Family Firm Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Family Firm Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XME. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,065,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,353,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of XME traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.50. 1,567,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571,946. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average of $51.70.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

