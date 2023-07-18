Fernwood Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMQQ. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.95. The company had a trading volume of 35,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,840. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $546.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $35.78.

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

