Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,280.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,910.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,106.29.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total value of $2,213,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $47,978,085. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,396 shares of company stock valued at $23,473,949 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $17.58 on Tuesday, hitting $2,145.09. The stock had a trading volume of 129,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,766. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,068.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1,793.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,291.63 and a twelve month high of $2,173.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

