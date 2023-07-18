Fernwood Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.66. The company had a trading volume of 155,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,740. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $55.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.78.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

