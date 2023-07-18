Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.73. 458,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $283.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $264.85 and a 200-day moving average of $244.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

