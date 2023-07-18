Fernwood Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IWR traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $75.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,974. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

