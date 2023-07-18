Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.75

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.75 and last traded at $40.75, with a volume of 34889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 619,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 189,450 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 413,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the period.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

