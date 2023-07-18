Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.31

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.31 and last traded at $76.21, with a volume of 225919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.00.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDIS. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.