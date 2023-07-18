Fiduciary Planning LLC Purchases 122 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in American Tower by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 40.3% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.53.

American Tower Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $3.96 on Tuesday, hitting $182.30. 1,218,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,860. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.02 and its 200 day moving average is $202.25. The company has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 209.33%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

