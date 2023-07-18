Financial Freedom LLC Buys 1,091 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Financial Freedom LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1,653.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $229,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $55.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,177. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.64. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

