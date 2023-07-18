Financial Freedom LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Freedom LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.06. 287,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,619. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $228.43. The stock has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

