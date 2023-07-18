Financial Freedom LLC Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Freedom LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 6.0% of Financial Freedom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $383.53. 24,590,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,416,379. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.49. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $383.82.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

