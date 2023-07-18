Financial Freedom LLC Sells 100 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Financial Freedom LLC trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,616,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,634,516. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.44. The stock has a market cap of $796.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $316.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.84.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,672 shares of company stock worth $9,529,576. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.