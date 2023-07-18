Financial Review: Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) versus Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) and Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.7% of Beauty Health shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of Beauty Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Vivos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Beauty Health and Vivos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beauty Health -2.77% -3.57% -0.77% Vivos -6,616.61% N/A -126.94%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beauty Health 0 3 6 0 2.67 Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Beauty Health and Vivos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Beauty Health currently has a consensus target price of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 113.45%. Given Beauty Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beauty Health is more favorable than Vivos.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beauty Health and Vivos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beauty Health $365.88 million 3.10 $44.38 million ($0.22) -38.86 Vivos $40,000.00 498.66 -$2.47 million N/A N/A

Beauty Health has higher revenue and earnings than Vivos.

Volatility & Risk

Beauty Health has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Beauty Health beats Vivos on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About Vivos

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States and internationally. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

