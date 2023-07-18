First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $274.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.91 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 29.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 14.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 4.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 42.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 29,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 11.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 173,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.