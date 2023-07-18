First City Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for 1.0% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4,424.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,646 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Altria Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Altria Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $45.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,815,625. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

