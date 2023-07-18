First City Capital Management Inc. Invests $162,000 in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL)

First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 616.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 119,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 64,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Down 1.2 %

TSLL traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $19.93. 4,736,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,650,170. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $28.08.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.