First City Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

First City Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,768,000 after acquiring an additional 702,938 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,589,000. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,816,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 781.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 58,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 52,144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PHO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.21. 20,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,425. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $57.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.1161 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

