First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,675 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

First City Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 474.7% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Leggett & Platt

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $195,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,884.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE LEG traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.09. The stock had a trading volume of 181,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,193. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average is $32.33. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.28. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

