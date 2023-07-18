First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decrease of 66.9% from the June 15th total of 156,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.
Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $75.53. The stock had a trading volume of 324,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,761. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day moving average of $72.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $79.34.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
