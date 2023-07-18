First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.72

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.72 and last traded at $59.63, with a volume of 114923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.19.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.85.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
