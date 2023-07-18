First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.72

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.72 and last traded at $59.63, with a volume of 114923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.19.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.85.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 133.9% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 51,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 29,356 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 71.8% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 257,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,000 after purchasing an additional 107,640 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 19.4% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.