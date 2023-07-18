First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

First Wave BioPharma Stock Down 14.7 %

Shares of FWBI stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.65. First Wave BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $40.74.

Get First Wave BioPharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Wave BioPharma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Wave BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Wave BioPharma

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients; and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.