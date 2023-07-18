FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE) Earns Outperform Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their outperform rating on shares of FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

NOTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of FiscalNote in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of FiscalNote in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Shares of NOTE stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. FiscalNote has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.31.

FiscalNote ( OTCMKTS:NOTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 148.26% and a negative net margin of 195.00%. The business had revenue of $31.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that FiscalNote will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FiscalNote news, Director Conrad Yiu acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,511,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,955. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in FiscalNote in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FiscalNote during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FiscalNote during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FiscalNote in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

