Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Purchased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.20. The company had a trading volume of 327,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.62. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $129.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.89.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.