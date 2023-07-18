Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.15

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Flight Centre Travel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.
Flight Centre Travel Group Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48.
Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile
Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flight Centre Travel Group
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.