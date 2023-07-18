Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Short Interest Down 46.7% in June

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the June 15th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 618.0 days.

Forterra Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FTTRF remained flat at $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTTRF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Forterra from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 214 ($2.80) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Peel Hunt cut Forterra to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Forterra from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 210 ($2.75) in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke precast products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block and flooring, box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls; chimneys, roofing, and fuel system; special shaped bricks; paving; and façade system, including lightweight, brick slip cladding system, wonderwall, quickwall, and surebrick.

