Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Frequency Electronics Price Performance

Shares of FEIM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,380. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50. Frequency Electronics has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.39 million, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Trading of Frequency Electronics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Frequency Electronics stock. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Smith Moore & CO. owned 0.11% of Frequency Electronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

