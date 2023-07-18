Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Friedman Industries Price Performance

Shares of FRD opened at $13.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.14. Friedman Industries has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.19 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 20.13%.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRD. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Featured Articles

