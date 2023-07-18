Fruits (FRTS) Trading 5.9% Lower This Week

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Fruits has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $129,761.52 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fruits has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Fruits coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

