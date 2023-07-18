Fundamentum LLC Trims Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fundamentum LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

