G999 Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,504.99 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $3,504.99 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00048148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00031464 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013611 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000789 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

