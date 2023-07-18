G999 Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last week, G999 has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $1,596.33 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00046687 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00030918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013661 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000757 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

