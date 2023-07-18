Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.84, but opened at $12.30. Gambling.com Group shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 25,803 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GAMB. Macquarie assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Gambling.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Institutional Trading of Gambling.com Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAMB. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,896,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,793,000 after buying an additional 101,374 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,448,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 31,951 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 182,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 42,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP boosted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 107,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,127 shares in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gambling.com Group Trading Up 2.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.19 million, a P/E ratio of 109.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 5.39%. On average, analysts predict that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

