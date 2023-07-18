Gartner (NYSE:IT) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $366.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.15% from the stock’s current price.

IT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.13.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $370.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,268. Gartner has a one year low of $237.65 and a one year high of $371.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 1,007 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.29, for a total value of $324,546.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,717.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,115 shares of company stock worth $7,815,611. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gartner

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Gartner by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Gartner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.