GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Price Performance
JOB stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $59.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. GEE Group had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $38.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
GEE Group Company Profile
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.
