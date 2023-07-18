GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Price Performance

JOB stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $59.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. GEE Group had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $38.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GEE Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in GEE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in GEE Group by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 43,317 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in GEE Group by 127.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39,956 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in GEE Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 111,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 55,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in GEE Group by 597.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 118,200 shares during the last quarter. 29.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

