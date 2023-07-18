Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Short Interest Update

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 580,800 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the June 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:GCO traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.45. 162,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,493. Genesco has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $66.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $307.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.03.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.49). Genesco had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort bought 11,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $253,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,949. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen acquired 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,833.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,555 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $821,737.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 28,447 shares of company stock valued at $572,170 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.33% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genesco by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genesco by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Genesco by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Genesco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,213,000 after buying an additional 15,179 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Genesco by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on GCO shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

