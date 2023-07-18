Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Tops $0.0934

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $413,397.29 and approximately $4.42 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for $0.0934 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

