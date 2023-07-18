Geometric Wealth Advisors Has $885,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.3% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $224.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.78 and a 200-day moving average of $205.60. The company has a market capitalization of $310.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

