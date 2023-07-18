Geometric Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Meta Platforms makes up 0.1% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $310.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.44. The company has a market cap of $796.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $316.24.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,672 shares of company stock valued at $9,529,576 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. New Street Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.84.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.