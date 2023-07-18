GICTrade (GICT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10,534.40

GICTrade (GICT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. GICTrade has a market capitalization of $93.90 million and approximately $10,534.40 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00003139 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, GICTrade has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.94665062 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $15,433.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

