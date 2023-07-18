Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised Glaukos from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Glaukos from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.36. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $79.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $197,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,175.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $197,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,175.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $701,702.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,552,353.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,407 shares of company stock worth $7,328,984 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Glaukos by 257.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Glaukos by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

