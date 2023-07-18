Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

NYSE:CO opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.49 million, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067,412 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

