Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the June 15th total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Clean Tech ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Get Global X Clean Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Clean Tech ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

CTEC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,522. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.12 million, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85.

About Global X Clean Tech ETF

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.