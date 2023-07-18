Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

DMAT stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,764.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,373.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Disruptive Materials ETF

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF ( NASDAQ:DMAT Free Report ) by 105.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642,853 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 15.49% of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

