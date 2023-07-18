Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
DMAT stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,764.25 and a beta of 1.05.
Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,373.82%.
Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Company Profile
The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.
