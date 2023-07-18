Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Gold Resource stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.47. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.22.

Gold Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:GORO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Gold Resource by 1,039.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 636,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 580,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 235,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 17,945 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at $83,000. 25.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

