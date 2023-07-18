Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.65

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.65 and last traded at C$9.65, with a volume of 8371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.56.

Goldmoney Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.76. The stock has a market cap of C$135.38 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of -0.64.

Goldmoney (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Goldmoney had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of C$115.91 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldmoney Company Profile

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

